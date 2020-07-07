Man, 28, dead after crash on Highway 3 in Hubley, N.S.

A 28-year-old Cape Breton man is in RCMP custody facing impaired driving charges after a fatal crash on Highway 3 near 3618 St. Margaret's Bay Rd. in Hubley, N.S., Tuesday morning.

RCMP were called to the scene at 5:02 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a loud bang in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man crouching in a wooded area near the vehicle. They said he was showing signs of impairment by alcohol and was arrested.

They said the man needed medical help and was taken to hospital for his injuries. Police said the man provided a blood sample to police. He is facing charges of impaired operation on a conveyance causing death and theft of a motor vehicle. Police said they expect more charges to be laid.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man who had been living in Halifax, died at the scene.

A police officer at the scene of the fatal car crash in Hubley, N.S., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police believe there may have been three other passengers in the vehicle at the time and they want them to come forward to get medical treatment and to help with the investigation.

They're also looking to speak to two females, one of whom was driving a black Volkswagon Jetta, who came to the scene before police got there.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for hours after the crash, but reopened at 1 p.m.

Information on the crash can be shared with Halifax District RCMP directly at at 902-490-5020.

