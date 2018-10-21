Man, 25, struck by vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S.

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night after he was hit by a vehicle at Albacore Place and Main Road in Eastern Passage, N.S.

The accident was reported to RCMP just after 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It was dark and rainy when the man was struck.

It's too early to determine if the driver will be charged, police said. Police are trying to determine if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

There is a marked crosswalk near the intersection, but it's a few feet from the corner of the two streets and the crosswalk signal is button-activated.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the accident.