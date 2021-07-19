Man, 25, dies in Highway 101 crash with transport truck

A 25-year-old man has died after a crash near North Alton, N.S., on Sunday evening.

RCMP say a transport truck and car collided on Highway 101 near North Alton at about 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor physical injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES