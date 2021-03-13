Man, 22, dies in ATV crash in Yarmouth County

A 22-year-old Nova Scotia man has died after an ATV crash early Saturday.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hardscratch Road in South Ohio, Yarmouth County around 6:20 a.m.

RCMP, fire crews and paramedics arrived at the scene and found an ATV upright near the roadway. It had extensive damage.

The lone occupant, a 22-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The road remains closed in both directions with diversion points at Greenville and Tinkham roads.

The area is expected to remain closed until Saturday afternoon.

