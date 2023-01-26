Man, 19, dies in single-vehicle crash in Shelburne County

A 19-year-old man from Lower Ohio, N.S., has died in an early morning crash in Shelburne County.

RCMP say they were called to Highway 203 in Lower Ohio at 1:25 a.m., along with paramedics and fire crews.

Investigators determined that a pickup truck had been travelling on the highway when it rolled over and came to rest on its side.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours but is now open.

