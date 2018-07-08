Skip to Main Content
Male swimmer missing at Chocolate Lake, dive team called

Male swimmer missing at Chocolate Lake, dive team called

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police are at Chocolate Lake in Halifax looking for a missing man in the water. The search began around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police on scene

CBC News ·
Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police search for a missing male at Chocolate Lake Sunday, July 8, 2018. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were called to Chocolate Lake in Halifax Sunday evening to look for a missing male swimmer in the water.

The search began shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday evening and centered behind the Best Western Chocolate Lake Hotel.

Halifax Fire boats and drones were used in the search. An RCMP dive team was also called in to assist.

The age of the male swimmer has not yet been released.

Witnesses said the missing swimmer was an man in his 20s, who was last seen around 6:30p.m. swimming with a woman, using a large inflatable pool toy. 

Other swimmers tried to locate the man, and assisted police in forming a cordon around the area where he was last seen near the centre of the lake. 

As of 9:30p.m., Halifax Fire Division commander Chuck Bezanson said the fire searchers were standing down and the scene would be turned over to Halifax Police.

He said some fire support such as the drone team and fire boats would be kept at the scene to assist. 

Observers from the beach area of Chocolate Lake watch search efforts from shore. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us