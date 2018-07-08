Male swimmer missing at Chocolate Lake, dive team called

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were called to Chocolate Lake in Halifax Sunday evening to look for a missing male swimmer in the water.

The search began shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday evening and centered behind the Best Western Chocolate Lake Hotel.

Halifax Fire boats and drones were used in the search. An RCMP dive team was also called in to assist.

The age of the male swimmer has not yet been released.

Witnesses said the missing swimmer was an man in his 20s, who was last seen around 6:30p.m. swimming with a woman, using a large inflatable pool toy.

Other swimmers tried to locate the man, and assisted police in forming a cordon around the area where he was last seen near the centre of the lake.

As of 9:30p.m., Halifax Fire Division commander Chuck Bezanson said the fire searchers were standing down and the scene would be turned over to Halifax Police.

He said some fire support such as the drone team and fire boats would be kept at the scene to assist.