Male missing at Chocolate Lake, dive team called
Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police are at Chocolate Lake in Halifax looking for a missing male in the water. The search began around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police on scene
The search began around 7 p.m. Sunday evening and is taking place around the Best Western Chocolate Lake Hotel.
Police say a drone is in use and a dive team has been called in to assist.
The age of the male has not yet been released.