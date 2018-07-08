Skip to Main Content
Male missing at Chocolate Lake, dive team called
CBC News ·
Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police search for a missing male at Chocolate Lake Sunday, July 8, 2018. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police are at Chocolate Lake in Halifax looking for a missing male in the water.

The search began around 7 p.m. Sunday evening and is taking place around the Best Western Chocolate Lake Hotel.

Police say a drone is in use and a dive team has been called in to assist.

The age of the male has not yet been released.

Observers from the beach area of Chocolate Lake watch search efforts from shore. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

