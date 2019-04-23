Man, 22, charged after weekend stabbing in West Chezzetcook

A 22-year-old Lake Echo, N.S., man has been arrested and faces charges after RCMP say a 24-year-old man was stabbed at a home in West Chezzetcook, N.S., over the weekend.

Police said in news release Tuesday that they received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday from the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevy Cobalt, according to RCMP.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

RCMP said this was a targeted incident, and both victim and suspect know each other.

Police are asking for anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact them at 902-490-5020, or through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES