Man, 29, faces dangerous driving charges in Hants County

A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges after the vehicle he was driving side swiped an RCMP vehicle and almost hit an officer in Upper Nine Mile River, N.S., on Tuesday night.

East Hants District RCMP responded to a call about an erratic driver on Highway 14 at about 10 p.m. who was allegedly swerving his vehicle between lanes and flashing his high beams at other vehicles.

RCMP made several attempts to stop the driver. When trying to apprehend him, RCMP said the driver almost hit an officer with his vehicle and then side swiped a police vehicle.

The driver was arrested after a short struggle with police and was taken to hospital, but there weren't any injuries.

Upper Nine Mile River is located about 60 kilometres north of Halifax.

Multiple charges

The accused faces charges including dangerous driving, assaulting police, assault with a weapon and fleeing from police.

The driver had his vehicle seized and was held in custody pending a court appearance in Shubenacadie provincial court on Wednesday.

