1st phase of a multimillion-dollar makeover for downtown Sydney is nearly complete
Aim of $9M project is to bring new life to once-struggling downtown
Charlotte Street in Sydney, N.S., had a major facelift over recent months, but not without delays and frustrated businesses.
The $9-million project involves wider sidewalks, streetscaping and landscaping, new stormwater infrastructure, solar lighting and a charging station for electric vehicles.
The cost of the project is being shared by CBRM and the federal and provincial governments.
Bruce Meloney, owner of Rieker by the Shoe Tree on Charlotte Street, said the downtown will become friendlier to pedestrians, with wide sidewalks and only one lane of traffic.
"I think that people will enjoy walking downtown and I think that's what it was meant to do — make more room for walking and safer to cross the streets," he said.
The first phase of the streetscaping saw the entire road upended between Dorchester and Townsend streets. Meloney said he hopes to see work start earlier next year, considering the road only recently reopened to vehicle traffic.
"It shouldn't go into December," he said. "It's too hard on business and retail. We lost two seasons, unfortunately, and business was hard."
Eldon MacDonald, the CBRM councillor representing the downtown Sydney said starting the project earlier next year is the goal, but crews are at the mercy of weather. He adds that post-tropical storm Fiona didn't do any favours for the timeline.
"It was most unfortunate that we had Fiona and really delayed this four to five weeks," he said.
Highlights from the project include the burying of power lines on one side of Charlotte. MacDonald and Meloney said they would have liked to have all lines buried, but it wasn't possible for this section of the busy downtown street.
According to MacDonald, 95 per cent of the first phase is complete. Some electrical work still needs to be completed.
Next year will see an even bigger section of the street ripped up.
"We'll take in from where we stopped here at Pitt Street at Scotiabank and it will proceed down to Wentworth," MacDonald said. "So we'll go through Prince Street past the next block and finish up at Wentworth."
Meloney said businesses will be excited to see the project completed, along with the opening of a new Nova Scotia Community College campus.
"I think it's just going to be just brilliant for downtown," he said. "We're going to be a very popular destination."
