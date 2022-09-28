Missing woman's body found in Truro after weeks of searching

The body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found in Truro N.S., following an investigation into her disappearance by the RCMP's northeast major crime unit.

The Mounties say 32-year-old Cynthia Flemming was last seen in late August and reported missing from the Bible Hill area on Sept. 1.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said authorities are still looking into the circumstances that led to her disappearance and death.

"We don't believe that her death is suspicious, but certainly, that could change as the investigation progresses over the next few days and weeks," Marshall said.

The investigation is being helped by the Truro Police Service and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office.

