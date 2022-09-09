RCMP major crime unit investigating Cynthia Flemming's disappearance

The RCMP's northeast major crime unit is leading the investigation into the disappearance of Cynthia Flemming, a 32-year-old woman who was last seen on Aug. 29, 2022, on Riverside Avenue in Bible Hill, N.S.

Flemming was reported missing on Sept. 1. She is five feet six inches tall, has shoulder-length blond hair with dark roots and brown eyes. Flemming has numerous tattoos on her arms, including a rose and other floral pieces. She was wearing a pink tank top and light coloured pants at the time of her disappearance.

"To date, RCMP investigators have undertaken a number of efforts in an attempt to locate Flemming, including witness interviews, speaking with family and friends, further investigational tasks, and continuing to follow up on tips as they are received," RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP shared images of Flemming's tattoos. (Nova Scotia RMCP)

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully."

Information on Flemming's disappearance can be shared directly with the northeast major crime unit at 902-896-5060. Anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Surveillance footage Nova Scotia RCMP shared of Flemming wearing a pink tank top. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

