Mahone Bay scarecrow festival draws largest crowds yet

Where else can you take a picture with the Royal Family, all the members of the band, Kiss — not to mention a gaggle of witches and wizards?

A record number of people descended on the small town of Mahone Bay, N.S., this weekend to take in the community's 22nd annual Scarecrow Festival.

Brother and sister Kaelyn and William Simpson were taking in the festival for the first time together. "I think it's really great for tourism, and it's a chance to see all the nice little shops that are here, and the nice places to eat," their mother Karen Simpson said. The Halifax family says they'll be back. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The three-day event sees the entire town create and display original scarecrows on the front lawns of businesses, churches and homes.

Organizers estimate that while they're up, the silly scarecrows will draw in a whopping 30,000 visitors into the town of fewer than 1,000 permanent residents.

Fancy a puffin bonspiel? (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

"We have people coming from New Hampshire, British Columbia and all over," said Meg Craig, the chair of the Scarecrow Festival.

"In the last few years, people are starting to plan their vacations around this event."

A scarecrow tribute to Tragically Hip front man Gord Downie. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The festival — which was originally created in the 1990s as a way for shops and restaurants to make some extra cash as the tourist season winds down — has transformed into a major event with a multitude of activities.

Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

It's big business for the shops and restaurants that line Mahone Bay's streets.

"It's really a chance for us to put ourselves on display," Craig said.

The festival features many famous faces in scarecrow version, including the band Kiss. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

"When we get this infusion of people coming in for three days, it not only gives the businesses a boost on the shoulder season, but what we hope is that people will come here and love it so much that they will stay."

Time for a tea party. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The festival now requires some serious logistics with everything from an antique show to a yard sale, to performances from the local multicultural organization.

While the scarecrows will still be on display until Thanksgiving weekend, many made the trip to Mahone Bay on the weekend, despite the traffic, to take in the entire event.

"It's hard with a small town and small streets. But everyone knows what Mahone Bay is like: take your time."