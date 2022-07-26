Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade.

Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core.

The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon.

It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackville Street, continue to Brunswick Street, then Carmichael Street and finish at Grand Parade.

Festivities will continue at Grand Parade at 1 p.m.

Cole Harbour's MacKinnon, who won a Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads, was drafted first overall by the Avalanche in 2013.

He helped the Avalanche defeat the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL final in June.

