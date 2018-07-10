Man's body found near MacKay Bridge prompts workplace accident investigation

The death of a 44-year-old man whose body was found near the MacKay Bridge on the Africville side on Monday morning is being investigated as a workplace accident, the Department of Labour has confirmed.

The provincial department is releasing little information about the incident except to say it happened near the harbour and a stop-work order has been issued for the job site. The department would not confirm the specific location of the job site or what the man was doing at the time.

Halifax Regional Police say the man is from Ellershouse, north of Mount Uniacke.

Officers were called to a report of a body below the MacKay Bridge in the area of Africville Road at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

"We believe the workplace incident occurred at a workplace kind of north of Africville Park off of Africville Road. So, he wasn't working on the bridge or anything, he was on land when we believe the incident occurred," said Const. Carol McIsaac.

With the help of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, police recovered the body, which was sent to the medical examiner's office.

Police say the investigation was turned over to the Department of Labour.

Alison MacDonald, speaking for Halifax Harbour Bridges, said the man was not a bridge employee, nor was he associated with the bridge commission.

