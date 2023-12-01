MacKay Bridge closing for repairs for 2nd weekend in a row

The MacKay Bridge will be closed for the second weekend in a row while crews work to replace the second of two multi-tonne deck panels.

Halifax Harbour Bridges CEO Tony Wright said in a release Friday that the bridge will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday until Monday morning at 5:30 a.m.

He acknowledged that last weekend's closure led to traffic delays throughout the city, but said it was necessary in order to replace the deck panels that were found to have indications of fatigue cracks during a recent inspection.

"I think it speaks to the critical nature of the MacKay Bridge and underscores the need to keep it well maintained so that there aren't any unplanned emergency closures for safety reasons," he said.

"Nevertheless, everyone at [Halifax Harbour Bridges] understands the impact a closure like this has and we are grateful that most bridge users understand the need to get this work done."

