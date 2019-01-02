Truck runs into toll on MacKay Bridge

A truck crashed into a toll on the MacKay Bridge heading into Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon.

Images on social media showed a Pete's Fine Foods truck whose trailer had struck the concrete overhang, just under the sign indicating there is 3.6 metres of clearance.

By late Tuesday afternoon, Halifax Harbour Bridges said the truck had been moved. The truck driver told CBC News he wasn't hurt.

A Halifax police spokesperson said they did not respond to the collision, as it wasn't serious enough.

Last February a tractor-trailer struck and damaged a toll booth on the same end of the bridge, but heading in the opposite direction. Halifax Harbour Bridges said Tuesday's collision was not as serious as February's, when the tractor-trailer hit the toll with such force it ripped the top off the canopy.