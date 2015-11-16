Delays likely as protest Monday morning expected to shut down Macdonald Bridge

A climate change protest Monday morning on the Macdonald Bridge is expected to cause headaches for thousands of people trying to make their way from Dartmouth to downtown Halifax.

Buses are being rerouted and there is the potential of gridlock as traffic shifts to the MacKay Bridge.

The Nova Scotia chapter of the Extinction Rebellion is organizing the protest called "Bridge Out."

Supporters plan to gather at 7 a.m. at the Dartmouth bridge terminal before marching onto the Macdonald, said spokesman Patrick Yancey.

Yancey couldn't say when the protest will finish. "Well, we're not going to really presume in advance to know how long it's going to last. But we'll see."

The protest is one of a number on Monday expected to close down busy bridges in Canada, including Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver and Prince Edward Viaduct in Toronto.

Similar protests in the United Kingdom this summer created traffic disruptions that lasted for hours or even days.

Climate change activists are shown at Halifax Grand Parade on Sept. 27.

Protest organizers in Nova Scotia are demanding the province develop a plan for "net-zero emissions" within six years, including closing down coal-fired and biomass power plants.

They also want the province to keep its commitment to close the Boat Harbour pulp mill effluent facility in Pictou County and to stop the Alton natural gas storage project near the Shubenacadie River.

Organizers have said some protesters are willing to be arrested.

All motor vehicles will be stopped, say organizers

All motor vehicles will be stopped from driving over the Macdonald during the protest, Yancey said.

"We had planned on leaving the pedway and the cycle path open although we've had some indications from the police, it looks like they ... may take it upon themselves to close the pedestrian walkway and the bicycle path," he said.

"We're definitely on board with making a special exception for emergency vehicles."

Halifax Transit has issued an advisory warning that all buses that use the Macdonald Bridge will be diverted to the MacKay.



Officials are also encouraging people who use bus routes along Alderney Drive in Dartmouth and through the community of Woodside to disembark and cross the harbour on ferries from those locations.

Metrolink passengers from Dartmouth into Halifax will also be encouraged to get off and board the ferry.

A shuttle at the Halifax ferry terminal will be available to take passengers to Summer Street, via Lower Water, Cogswell and Barrington streets, and then up Spring Garden Road.

Halifax Transit also said the Metrolink Service from Lower Sackville will not go down Windmill Road in Burnside, but will instead use Highway 102 to get to Halifax.

Officials urge working from home, delaying commute

Officials with Halifax Harbour Bridges have urged people to carpool, take the ferry, work from home or delay their commute.

Coun. David Hendsbee, whose district includes thousands of residents on the Eastern Shore, said commuters have had time to prepare.

But he worries an accident on the MacKay could easily throw a giant wrench into the rush hour, and is concerned about how people will react if the protest continues past Monday.

"I hope that it's a one-time event, but if it comes to be more of a frequent issue then I think we need to take more of a [direct] action, perhaps by prohibiting them from doing it," said Hendsbee, who sits on the board of Halifax Harbour Bridges.

He also criticized the decision by Extinction Rebellion to forbid buses on the Macdonald Bridge, given public transit gets people out of cars and is a way of fighting climate change.

"Here they are going to divert the buses as well. If you ask me, that's totally asinine," he said.



The Macdonald Bridge, which has 48,000 crossings a day, has been shut down before during morning rush hour. At several points during the Big Lift, the three-year redecking project, the bridge did not reopen on time following an overnight work closure.

In one case, in March 2016, vehicles were not allowed on the bridge until 9:50 a.m. and traffic backed up for four kilometres on the Highway 111 approach to the MacKay.

'Very important moment'

Robert Huist, an associate professor at Dalhousie University who studies the impacts of climate change, said Monday's bridge protest is a "very important moment."

He noted it comes on the heels of street protests that have drawn millions of people worldwide, and more than 10,000 in Halifax last month, to demand urgent measures to avert an environmental catastrophe.

"Right now that form of protest, that solidarity, was one about bringing people together," Huist said in an interview last week.

"Now we're stepping into a different territory come Monday when the bridge is planned to be blocked, and that is one that is going to be a bit more aggressive and intentionally inconvenient.

"The message is now changing a bit from being, 'Let's all be together,' to say we're now going to create an inconvenient space to recognize just how inconvenient climate change really is."

