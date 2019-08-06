Macdonald Bridge closures planned for this week, weekend

Halifax's Macdonald Bridge is undergoing maintenance this week into the weekend, which means closures and partial closures affecting drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The work, according to Halifax Harbour Bridges, includes replacing an approach span bearing and an expansion joint on the Dartmouth side of the bridge.

The bridge will be closed, or partially closed, at the following times:

Bike lane closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cyclists will be directed to use the sidewalk.

Sidewalk closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Pedestrians will be directed to use the bike lane.

Full bridge closure — including sidewalk and bike lanes — from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday. A shuttle service will be provided.

Full bridge closure (sidewalk and bike lane to remain open) from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

All four lanes of the MacKay Bridge will be open during the closures on the Macdonald Bridge.

The shuttle service will be at 30 Faulkner Dr. in Dartmouth and at the corner of Gottingen Street and North Street in Halifax.

Two buses will operate and each can hold 17 people and 14 bikes.

The shuttle will take the MacKay Bridge and leave each location at the top and bottom of the hour.

