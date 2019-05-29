Macdonald Bridge to close Saturday for paving, weather permitting

Those hoping for smooth sailing between Dartmouth and Halifax this weekend may not be happy with this news.

The Macdonald Bridge will be closed for paving on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. and wrapping up around 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Crews will pave the bridge's road deck, sidewalk and bike lanes, according to a news release from Halifax Harbour Bridges.

As a result, the bike lane and sidewalk will also be closed and a shuttle will be provided. The shuttle will leave the drop-off locations — 40 Faulkner Dr. on the Dartmouth side and the corner of North and Gottingen streets on the Halifax side — every 30 minutes.

If the work can't be completed Saturday due to weather, it's expected to go ahead during the same time frame on Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES