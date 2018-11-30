Mourners gathered today at a church in Yarmouth, N.S., to say farewell to MaCali Cormier, the four-year-old girl who died tragically during the town's annual Santa Claus parade.

In the program for the service, MaCali's parents and two younger siblings expressed thanks to "family, friends and strangers for their unbelievable support throughout these last few days. Your kindness will never be forgotten."

MaCali was running alongside a moving float when she fell underneath on Saturday evening, RCMP said. In the days following, community members launched a "meal train" to provide the family with meals each day and have donated to a trust fund set up to support MaCali's brother and sister.

Four-year-old MaCali Cormier is being remembered by her family for her love of horse riding, dancing and swimming. (Facebook)

Others have left stuffed animals in her memory on the parade route and a local funeral home has provided their services free of charge to the Cormier family.

Yarmouth resident Steve Berry said the South Shore community has a history of supporting families in need.

"They always step up beyond anyone's means," he said.

"I think when something like this happens, everyone just wants to help in any way they can."

Berry is among those responding with acts of kindness. He's selling purple bumper stickers that say #calistrong, with all money raised going to MaCali's family. Purple was her favourite colour.

Berry said many people have been buying the stickers to support the Cormier family.

"It's been through the roof," he said. "We can't print them quick enough to get them out to the public."

Yarmouth businesses are also showing their support by accepting donations for MaCali Cormier's family. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Berry is also involved with the JStrong Fund, which helps raise money for youth who can't afford to pay for sports. That fund was created after the 2015 death of Yarmouth teenager Jadon Robinson. The proceeds from sales of JStrong tuques will now be going to MaCali's family.

"With the meals or the finances, it's just one less thing to worry about. It's just nice to know they can sit in their house and not have to worry about rent or not have to worry about meals."

In her obituary, MaCali was remembered by her family for her love of swimming, dancing, horseback riding, and camping.

"Most of all, MaCali will be remembered as a little girl who loved helping other people," read the obituary.