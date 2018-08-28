Wheelchair that gave Mac the dog a 'second chance' donated to new pup

A family in Cape Breton is paying forward some canine love.

Two weeks after the death of their dog, Mac, the family has donated his wheelchair to an arthritic dog in New Brunswick.

"He got a second chance in life," said Basil Vater, who took Mac for daily strolls through his home community of Reserve Mines and neighbouring Glace Bay.

The 110-pound Bernese Mountain dog lost the use of his back legs. But late last December, the family received a canine wheelchair courtesy of Gunnar's Wheels, a U.S. foundation that provides equipment for pets with mobility issues.

Vaters said Mac took to it right away.

"We got seven, eight months out of him, with the wheelchair," he said. "He actually wore out a set of tires on it."

But this summer, Mac was diagnosed with a tumour. Within six weeks, the nine-year-old dog was gone.

"His wheelchair's gone on now to help another dog," said Vaters. "He knew it was time to help another dog."

Paying it forward

The Vaters have since shipped the wheelchair to another Bernese Mountain dog.

Seven-year-old Nana and her owner, Stacey Ryan, live in Moncton.

Nana has developed arthritis, making walking difficult. (Stacey Ryan)

Ryan said Nana suffers from arthritis and finds it difficult to walk.

"For her, I'm hoping it will be something that will give her more enjoyable walks like she used to have, before the arthritis got really bad," she said,

Ryan first got in touch with the Vaters several months ago, after she saw a television story about Mac and his wheelchair.

The box containing the wheelchair is now sitting in her garage.

She's giving Nana a couple of days to get used to the smell, before she unpacks it to give it a try.

The Vaters have given Ryan some advice about using the wheelchair, including taking it slowly at first and massaging Nana's front paws after walks.

"It's obvious they loved Mac very, very much," Ryan said.