Doctor in charge of recruiting physicians steps down
Lynne Harrigan, the vice-president of medicine and integrated health services, resigned effective Sept. 4
The woman in charge of recruiting doctors in Nova Scotia has stepped down from her position.
Dr. Lynne Harrigan was the vice-president of medicine and integrated health services for the Nova Scotia Health Authority. Her resignation was effective Sept. 4.
The president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, Janet Knox, said in a statement she had mixed emotions about Harrigan's departure and praised her "passion, empathy, integrity and courage."
The statement did not provide reasons for Harrigan's departure.
The health authority will begin the process of finding a replacement for Harrigan in the coming days.
Doctor shortage
Nova Scotia is facing a doctor shortage, with 56,630 residents on the wait-list for a family physician as of Sept. 1.
The province has been trying to reduce the wait-list by providing incentives to doctors for taking on additional patients and making overseas recruitment trips.