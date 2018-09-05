Doctor in charge of recruiting physicians steps down

The woman in charge of recruiting doctors in Nova Scotia has stepped down from her position.

Dr. Lynne Harrigan was the vice-president of medicine and integrated health services for the Nova Scotia Health Authority. Her resignation was effective Sept. 4.

The president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, Janet Knox, said in a statement she had mixed emotions about Harrigan's departure and praised her "passion, empathy, integrity and courage."

"Under her leadership, we have brought key stakeholders together to develop a robust recruitment strategy, and supported many other areas of the health system that will be catalysts to attracting and keeping doctors in this province, including incentive programs, pathways to practice for foreign physicians, improved flexibility and expanded rural residency programs," read Knox's statement.

The statement did not provide reasons for Harrigan's departure.

The health authority will begin the process of finding a replacement for Harrigan in the coming days.

Doctor shortage

Nova Scotia is facing a doctor shortage, with 56,630 residents on the wait-list for a family physician as of Sept. 1.

The province has been trying to reduce the wait-list by providing incentives to doctors for taking on additional patients and making overseas recruitment trips.

But with a doctor retirement boom on its way — Dartmouth alone is set to lose 40 per cent of its family doctors to retirement over the next five years — finding physicians for all the province's orphan patients will be an uphill battle.

