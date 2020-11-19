Skip to Main Content
Woman stabbed in Dartmouth sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Nova Scotia

Police say they are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dartmouth on Thursday morning.

Police on scene at residence on Lynn Drive

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at 8 a.m. about a woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene at a residence on Lynn Drive in Dartmouth in relation to the incident.

A release says the investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.

