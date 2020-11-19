Woman stabbed in Dartmouth sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police say they are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dartmouth on Thursday morning.
Police on scene at residence on Lynn Drive
Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at 8 a.m. about a woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are on scene at a residence on Lynn Drive in Dartmouth in relation to the incident.
A release says the investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.
