Investigators believe fire in Halifax deliberately set

Investigators believe an early morning structure fire on Lynch Street in Halifax was deliberately set.

Fire crews were called to the 3600 block of Lynch Street at 5:26 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say fire investigators believed the fire was set intentionally and turned the arson investigation over to Halifax Regional Police.

Anyone with information can share details with police directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Nearly two weeks ago, police responded to a shooting in that area and a man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Halifax Regional Police say there is no information to link the fire to any other incident at this time.

