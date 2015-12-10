Court strikes down Lyle Howe's $150K penalty in disbarment proceeding

Disbarred Halifax lawyer Lyle Howe has won a partial victory in his battle with the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society over its decision to kick him out of the legal profession.

However, Howe said he is disappointed he didn't get the main thing he sought, which was some sort of acknowledgement that the process the society used against him was tainted by racism.

The society's disciplinary panel found Howe guilty of professional misconduct and professional incompetence. He was disbarred on Oct. 20, 2017.

The society said Howe could not reapply to practise law for five years and also stipulated that he pay $150,000 in costs before reapplying.

Howe appealed that decision to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

Former Halifax lawyer Lyle Howe says he won't be applying for reinstatement as a member of the bar in Nova Scotia. (CBC)

In a decision released Thursday, the court found — with the consent of the society — that the monetary penalty should be struck down.

However, the court disagreed with Howe's contention that his Charter rights had been violated by a process that was inherently racist.

In its decision, the court noted that the scope of its review of the society's decision is limited by law.

"Mr. Howe is arguing that the Panel misinterpreted, misapplied or overlooked evidence in making its factual findings," Justice David Farrar wrote on behalf of the five-member appeal panel.

"We can only interfere if there was no evidence upon which the factual conclusions could have been made."

Howe weighs options

Howe said he is considering his options, which could include seeking leave to take his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

He has already lodged a complaint with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission about his treatment at the hands of the society.

When asked whether he would reapply to practise law now that the $150,000 penalty has been struck down, he answered, "Hell, no."

