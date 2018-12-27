Dream of donning Team Canada jersey comes true for Lunenburg hockey player

Madison Beck was just nine years old when she wrote down a game plan for her life.

The goalie from Lunenburg, N.S., crossed one accomplishment off her list, then another, until she arrived at a goal not even her mom was sure she could reach — a spot on Team Canada.

But a phone call late one December night clinched that one too. The 17-year-old was told she'll be competing at the IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women's World Championship in Obihiro, Japan, from Jan. 6-13.

"I could barely contain myself," said Beck. "I was so happy and I was smiling and I had to call my parents immediately and I talked to them probably for an hour."

The only words Beck's mom heard coming from her cellphone were, "Japan, Japan, Japan!"

Cindy Beck still has the list of goals her daughter wrote nearly a decade ago. She plans to frame it. (Paul Legere/Radio-Canada)

"It's absolutely amazing to watch this happen so we're so proud of her," said Cindy Beck.

Beck has been playing hockey since she was six years old. At 13, she began training with Hockey Nova Scotia, and now plays for a team at a private high school in New Hampshire.

"She's overcome a lot being a female playing in a male-dominated sport," said her mom, adding that until two years ago, she was often the only girl on her team.

So incredibly honored to be able to pull the maple leaf over my head today 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/7o7KEt7MU9">pic.twitter.com/7o7KEt7MU9</a> —@madbeck19

Beck said what keeps her going is "just the love of the game.

"It's whatever puts a smile on my face, and that's why I go out there everyday and work my hardest."

All that hard work landed Beck a spot playing for Canada in a three-game exhibition series against the U.S. this summer where she helped her team to its first victory.

Canada won the final game 4-3, with Beck stopping 23 out of 26 shots.

Has her eye on the Olympics

The opportunity to become a full fledged member of Team Canada is a dream come true for Beck.

"I never knew if it was going to happen but that's always what I aspired to do, so it's pretty incredible," she said.

Cindy Beck still has the list her daughter made detailing her goals for the future. The only thing that isn't accurate is the spelling; the rest reads like a playbook that Beck is executing flawlessly.

In February, Beck will reach another milestone by competing at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta.

But still to be crossed off is the ultimate goal — a coveted spot on Canada's Olympic team.