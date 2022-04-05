Lunenburg hikes taxi rates after nearly 20 years due to rising gas price

For nearly two decades, a flat $5 cab fee would get you to any point within the Town of Lunenburg, N.S.

But with current gas prices and the burden of inflation for local cab drivers, the flat fee increased by $2 after the only two cab businesses in town made a plea to the local council.

"The gas has gone up, the groceries have gone up, and whatever you buy is marked up," said Robert Mercer, who has been operating Mercer's Cab for 11 years.

"I mean, your time is worth more than $5."

The change came into effect on Aug. 17 once it was published in the local paper, The Lighthouse, after council unanimously approved a motion to amend the taxi by-law last week, which came into effect in 2003.

Mercer's Cab has been operated by Robert Mercer for 11 years in Lunenburg. Mercer and PC Cabs asked city council to raise the cab fares this month. (Facebook)

Lunenburg mayor Matt Risser believes the increase is not enough.

"Given that it's only matching essentially consumer price index (CPI), it's almost not really an increase," he said.

Risser said the town will conduct an entire bylaw policy review in the fall.

"I think a lot of our bylaws and policies need a once over just to make sure they're modern and contemporary and relevant," said Risser.

Heather McCallum, the town's communication coordinator, said it was the first time such a request was made.

The council report states that the consumer price index from 2003 to 2021 is 38.78 per cent. When that percentage is added to the existing fee, it totals $6.94. For good measure, the staff rounded it to $7.

An additional passenger fee was raised from $2 to $2.80 and the maximum trip fee from $10 to $14. In addition, an hourly wait for a passenger was increased from 0.25 cents per minute to 0.35 cents.

Mercer says he knows all his customers within the four-kilometre square radius town. Sometimes, he doesn't even charge.

At this time of the year, he's busy dropping locals at parties and weddings, and most of his earnings come from trips to the airport.

Municipalities raising rates

In March, municipal councillors in the Town of Yarmouth amended its taxi bylaw to increase the base rate by a dollar for passengers over 12. Taxis now charge $9 during the day and $10 overnight.

The Town of Bridgewater recently hiked its flat taxi rates after several taxi operators requested rate increases due to rising fuel costs.

The rate jumped from $8 to $10 to travel anywhere in the town. An extra $2 will take two customers to the local Walmart, and an additional passenger can be added for $1.

Yarmouth's by-law change came after 41 years, when local cab companies voiced their concerns about rising gas prices.

Councillors in Cape Breton Regional Municipality increased cab prices by 30 per cent in March due to rising gas, maintenance, and insurance costs. The by-law was amended after 14 years.

The base charge in Sydney increased from $4 to $5.20. The price per kilometre rose 0.35 cents from $1.15 to $1.50.

In May, Halifax raised its initial charge for taxis after 10 years from $3.20 to $4.70. The per-kilometre charge went up from $1.69 to $1.75.

MORE TOP STORIES