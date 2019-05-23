University students rescue 8 from sailboat off Lunenburg

A group of three university students training on a Canadian Coast Guard zodiac rescued eight people from a sailboat that ran aground on an island near Lunenburg, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Marc Ouellette, a regional supervisor with the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, said the initial report came in at 3:20 a.m.

The 19½-metre sailboat drifted into Cross Island, near the entrance to Lunenburg harbour, after a sail went overboard and was caught in boat's propeller.

Ouellette said a Mahone Bay Inshore Rescue zodiac, which is used in a summer program to train university students to crew fast-rescue boats, was dispatched. Three students on board were able to rescue the eight crew members.

"They start May long weekend, so they've only been operational for less than a week now," Oullette said of the students.

Ouellette said the boat is part of the coast guard's inshore rescue program. There are three students on each vessel, including a team lead who is often a returning student.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JRCCHalifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JRCCHalifax</a> coordinated the rescue of 8 persons in a sailboat that ran aground 7 NM off Lunenburg, N.S. early this morning. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. (1/2) —@JTFA_FOIA

A tugboat called the Salvage Monarch was also on scene and the people rescued from the sailboat were transferred from the zodiac.

Ouellette said the sailing vessel was coming back to Canada from Bermuda.

It will be up to the boat's owner to retrieve the stranded vessel, according to Marc Ouellette, a regional supervisor with the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. (Submitted by Bill Flower)

Bill Flower, who took photos of the boat after it ran ashore, identified it as the Esprit de corps IV.

"There was a significant hole on the starboard side of the vessel," Ouellette said. "So they abandoned and there was no attempt to refloat the vessel."

The boat is still stranded on the island.

Ouellette said the recovery of the vessel is the responsibility of the owner, but the coast guard will monitor it from an environmental perspective.

MORE TOP STORIES