Lunenburg mayoral hopefuls vow to tackle deep divisions over potential land sale

Residents in the historic town of Lunenburg on Nova Scotia's South Shore are gearing up to elect a new mayor in a special election that comes at a time of division and disconnect, say both candidates.

Gale Fullerton, general manager for the Lunenburg Yacht Club, and Stan's Dad and Lad shop owner Jamie Myra are running to replace Matt Risser, who resigned as mayor in May. Election day is Aug. 12.

While residents have spoken loudly enough to have councillors back down on recent issues like a bicycle lane pilot and food trucks, the possible sale of town land for a residential development has caused the widest tension.

"It troubles me as a citizen. It's divisive, it's destructive," Fullerton said about the current atmosphere.

Town council has tapped MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects to engage with the public and deliver four designs that include different types of housing, new streets and parkland for a nine-hectare site on Blockhouse Hill with views of both town harbours.

The spot houses an RV campground, and some residents have voiced concerns about the loss of trees and greenspace, and how it could impact the town's UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

Fullerton said she felt compelled to enter the race to help calm the "turmoil" and restore civility, while Myra said he hopes to bring council and community back on the same page.

"A lot of this could have been … avoided if there would have been a sit-down session with the citizens held at a much earlier date. It didn't really have to come to what it's came to," Myra said.

Jamie Myra is one of the two candidates running for mayor in the town of Lunenburg special election. (Peter Zwicker/Bacalao Photo)

If elected, Myra said he'd push for council to hold a public meeting ASAP to hear what citizens think about the idea of developing the hill, and put all information on the table. If most people are opposed to moving ahead, no matter the design, "then we do not proceed," Myra said.

But, Myra said if people are open to the idea there's still time for compromise and some sort of development with a smaller footprint.

"It's up to the community what they do with that hill. It's not up to me, it's not the council," Myra said.

Fullerton said she'd like to see the design consultation process go ahead because the town has already awarded that contract, and is hopeful concerns will be addressed in the plans.

Gale Fullerton is one of two candidates running for mayor in the town of Lunenburg's special election. (Peter Zwicker)

"It doesn't mean we're going to go ahead with it, but it means that I think people may understand a little bit better what it might look like — and the bottom line is that we do need housing. Whether that's the spot for it remains to be seen," Fullerton said.

If people don't want to move ahead after that, Fullerton said council would have to say "OK."

Myra has been vocal about his own opposition to selling the Blockhouse Hill land during his recent role as president of the Lunenburg Board of Trade, from which he stepped down to run for mayor. The board runs the RV campground on the hill, which will have to leave to make room for any development.

But as a life-long Lunenburg resident, Myra said he's friendly with the current councillors and differences of opinion happen in small towns. If elected, Myra said he's hopeful everyone can "act like adults" and work together.

Myra said the main point that makes him the best candidate is his 12 years on town council including one as deputy mayor through the 2000s.

"I don't think this is the time to have an inexperienced person from the municipal standpoint leading the community forward," he said.

Golf club matter 'resolved': Myra

Myra was the only incumbent to lose his council seat in the 2012 municipal election, which came soon after his time as business manager of the Bluenose Golf Club.

There were allegations at the time that Myra mishandled club finances in 2010, which resurfaced this year in an anonymous email that was widely shared online. In a June 19 post, Myra said other claims that he negatively impacted the local curling club and hockey association's finances were "false," but the 2010 golf club matter "was investigated and resolved by the board."

When asked what happened in 2010, Myra said he and the club "went our separate ways" professionally, although he remained a member and still helps organize some events.

Myra said in the past 13 years his volunteer work has included the town's board of trade, regional tourism groups, volunteer fire department and fundraising for the Fishermen's Memorial Hospital.

"I think I've stepped up in enough ways to prove my integrity and prove my commitment to the citizens of Lunenburg. That's all I need to say," Myra said.

This 2018 file photo of downtown Lunenburg shows the town's working waterfront. Lunenburg is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

So far, Myra has collected the most public endorsements, including from business owners like Lunenburg restaurateur and chef Martin Ruiz-Salvador, former Ontario MP and investment advisor Garth Turner, and former councillor Peter Zwicker.

Fullerton, who had a career in Ontario and Halifax property management and ran food establishments in nearby Chester, said she's not worried about her lack of municipal political experience.

She said her years living in other cities and provinces before moving to Lunenburg in 2018, where her mother grew up and Fullerton spent her summers, gives her a "fresh set of eyes" on the town's challenges. Fullerton moved into nearby Garden Lots in 2020, then back into town the fall of 2022.

Working on boards of various kinds around matters of governance, policies and human resources has given her "extremely relevant" experience for the mayor's role, Fullerton said.

Previous mayor left in May

Fullerton said she's "pleased" with the response she's gotten so far speaking to people around town who are happy to have "another candidate to discuss the issues with."

The election was triggered after Risser stepped down as mayor in May, citing a new career opportunity that required him to move.

Coun. Ed Halverson originally announced his intention to run for mayor, but later said he decided against it due to timing issues with his personal life.

Election will be paperless

A Q&A with the candidates will be hosted by The Lunenburg Barnacle publication at the Lunenburg Fire Hall on July 31, at 6:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed via YouTube here.

The special election will be paperless, meaning voting can only be done over the phone or using the internet. Eligible voters on the electors' list will receive a letter in the mail before Aug. 3, which will include instructions on how to vote.

The voting period will start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3 and end at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. Residents who need help voting can go to Town Hall during business hours for assistance during this time, as well as on election day Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Whoever wins will only have roughly a year in the role before the next municipal elections in October 2024.

MORE TOP STORIES