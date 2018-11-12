Lunenburg man arrested after driving truck into parked cars, building

A 41-year-old man from Lunenburg County was arrested and charged with impaired driving on Sunday afternoon after plowing a truck into parked cars, a building and parking meters.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to several 911 calls around 3:43 p.m. that a black truck was spotted driving erratically through downtown Lunenburg, according to a news release.

Police say two parked cars were severely damaged and a third car had minor damage. Two parking meters, a building and a local shop were also damaged, after a parking meter went through the store window.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said no injuries have been reported so far.

"We're very thankful no one was injured during this. It sounds like quite a series of events," she said.

The truck was found by police at the corner of King and Montague Streets. The driver was sitting outside the vehicle and was arrested on scene.

Clarke couldn't say how long the man had been driving the vehicle.

RCMP say the man was taken to the Cookville Detatchment for a breath test and was 2.5 times the legal limit. He is facing charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

While the driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in January, Clarke said the investigation is ongoing and it's possible further charges will be laid.

"That's a lot of witness statements to take and a lot of background work to do. So when I say that further charges are possible, when we do the rest of finding out exactly what took place there, we may end up laying more charges," she said.

"It's quite a tale to follow back."