Lunenburg Library opens to public after move to former school

Lunenburg Library held its grand opening Saturday afternoon, six years after the town took over the building that once housed the Lunenburg Academy.

Close to 300 people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony to see the transformation of the space, made possible with government money and community fundraising.

"It has been a long time coming but it's a very exciting day ... this is a real milestone for the building," said Mayor Rachel Bailey.

Keeping old building relevant

Hundreds of people attended the grand opening of the new Lunenburg Library. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The building was constructed in the 1890s and it's one of the oldest in the area.

"What strikes me and what I think strikes a lot of people is the integration and balance between old and new. The classrooms are still classrooms by the size and dimension ... that much has not changed, but they're filled with modern amenities, Bailey said.

One of the reading corners in the new Lunenburg Library. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"With computers and with green screens and with all kinds of things, we have a 3D printer here so we have all those modern things keeping this old building very relevant."

The library is on the main floor and much of the space on the other floors is being rented out by businesses and community groups.

Nods to the academy

While the space definitely looks and feels like a library, complete with shelves of full of books and reading nooks, there are still reminders it was once a school.

For example, a sign above the William James Roué study (named after the naval architect who build the world-famous Bluenose schooner) reads "Classroom 103 Phys. ED."

The entrance to the William James Roué study reads "Classroom 103 Phys. ED." (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The William James Roué study is named after the naval architect who build the Bluenose schooner. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"People walk in and see how small it is. It's just a regular classroom and just want to know how gym would have worked there," said Eric Pottie, who attended Lunenburg Academy from Grade Primary to Grade 5.

"It's just funny going in there and seeing they managed to even keep that very small, weird thing alive of a classroom-sized gym."

Pottie now works for the library. He said it's great to see the building being used.

"As someone who grew up here and went to the school it's really great to have the academy open, it's such a big pillar off the community," Pottie said.

More than just a spot for photos

​According to Troy Myers, the chief librarian of South Shore Public Libraries, the space at Lunenburg Academy is about twice the size of the library's old location on Pelham Street and more interesting.

"The old place, God love it, but it was a refurbished liquor store and it had that classic kind of cinder block look to it," said Myers.

A former classroom with shelves of books added to it at Lunenburg Library. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

An area for children's books and magazines at the library. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Myers said Lunenburg Academy is a popular spot for tourists to take pictures. But now that it's a library, he said he's hoping more people will come in and enjoy it.

"They can come in and really enjoy the space, they'll stay, they'll borrow books, they'll use our Wi-Fi, they'll really have a great experience in the town's people."​