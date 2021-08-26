Skip to Main Content
Lunenburg creates online interactive zoning map

The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg has unveiled an interactive online zoning map to help residents see the planning rules for their area.

Municipality is working on developing planning rules for all areas

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Aerial view of downtown Lunenburg and the harbour. (Christie Dann)

The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg has created an online interactive map so residents can find out the planning rules of individual properties. 

"I've played around with it and it will definitely be a useful tool," said Mayor Carolyn Bolivar-Getson.

The municipality only has nine zones with land-use bylaws, or 12 per cent of the municipality. But municipal officials are working on planning rules for all areas.

"We're well into that right now and are actually holding a workshop on flood plains on Tuesday because of the coastal setbacks that we have to consider," said Bolivar-Getson.

The province has ordered all municipalities to come up with land-use bylaws that take into account drinking water protection, coastal setbacks, flood plains risks, agricultural areas and housing.

Officials in the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg expect to have a new planning strategy adopted by October.

