Halifax man, 60, dead following crash near Bridgewater

A 60-year-old Halifax man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Lunenburg County on Friday.

According to a news release, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 in Hebbs Cross, near Bridgewater, at 11:55 p.m.

A grey Toyota Corolla had been travelling east on Highway 103 when it ran off the road and into a ditch.

The driver was the lone occupant of the car.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours on Saturday morning but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.

