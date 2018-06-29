Lunenburg County man ticketed after drunken grad party on his property

RCMP are warning people about the risks and liabilities of allowing underage drinking parties on their property, following a graduation party in Chester, N.S., where two teens got so drunk they had to be taken to hospital.

Police said Friday they issued a 46-year-old Lunenburg County man a ticket for allowing a drunken graduation party to be held on his property June 16.

Lunenburg District RCMP said in a news release they were called to a home on Haddon Hill Road in Chester at around 10:30 p.m. for a complaint about a heavily intoxicated male passed out.

Police said when they arrived there were 50 to 60 young people in a field, many of whom were drunk.

Paramedics took an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman to hospital for treatment due to their level of intoxication. A 19-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance and later released.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the property owner who was ticketed must appear in court to answer to a judge. The maximum punishment for a summary offence ticket is a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.

"If you're considering hosting a party like this, consider the risks and the liabilities involved," said Clarke.

"The legal [age] for alcohol consumption is set for a number of reasons. At the end of the day it's meant to ensure that young people do not consume alcohol and do not have any health-related issues as a result."

Parents can be liable

Cape Breton lawyer Nicole LaFosse recently warned parents they can be liable if things get out of hand at parties such as these and someone gets hurt.

Her warning came on the heels of Joneil Hanna's death. The 17-year-old was attending a large outdoor graduation party on private property in Leitches Creek, near Sydney, earlier this month. After leaving, he was struck by a vehicle on the highway and died in hospital.

LaFosse said a Supreme Court of Canada ruling from 2006 defined "host liability" to mean that hosts owe a "duty of care" to their guests, as well as unknown third-party guests, who could be injured by those leaving a party.

She said the courts recognize that "duty of care" is even more pronounced when a "paternalistic" or "supervisory" relationship is established. That could be when those at the party are under the legal age for consuming alcohol.

The driver of the car that hit Hanna was also at the party but not charged. Cape Breton Regional RCMP said officers spoke to the driver at the scene of the June 10 crash but didn't think they had grounds to give him a breathalyzer test.

Devon Edwards, 19, and Nathan Arsenault, 20, were also at the Leitches Creek party. They told CBC News say they can't be sure whether the driver was too intoxicated to drive, but said he was drinking and should have at least been tested.

