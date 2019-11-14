Lunenburg County man arrested for driving dump truck while drunk

A 36-year-old man from Lunenburg County, N.S., is facing charges after police say he drove a dump trunk while drunk.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Lunenburg District RCMP received a report from a driver who said a dump truck almost hit their car on Highway 10 near Cookville, N.S., according to a news release.

Police then received a second call about a dump truck stopped and blocking traffic on Highway 103. The driver's side door was open and a man was seen walking away from the scene.

Police said they found the driver, who was showing signs of alcohol impairment. The 36-year-old man was arrested.

Police say he and the truck owner know each other and the truck was taken without the owner's consent.

The man has been charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol level over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, and taking a motor vehicle without consent of the owner.

The man was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES