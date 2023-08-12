Pedestrian, driver hospitalized after Lunenburg collision

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian in Lunenburg, N.S., on Friday.

An RCMP news release said emergency services responded to a report of a collision on Bluenose Drive at 9:45 a.m.

According to the release, a Jeep Wagoneer left the road and struck iron railings, masonry, lamp poles, and the pedestrian on a walkway.

Witnessed quite a scary incident earlier today in Lunenburg Nova Scotia today, as a driver lost control of his vehicle going down a hill, went airborne, and smashed multiple metal fences and light poles before crashing into a parking lot 20 feet below. No fatalities luckily. <a href="https://t.co/MtZXmxky5A">pic.twitter.com/MtZXmxky5A</a> —@labry_de

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old Halifax man, and the driver of the Jeep, a 78-year-old Lunenburg man, were seriously injured and were taken to hospital.

A 76-year-old Lunenburg woman who was a passenger in the Jeep was not injured.

