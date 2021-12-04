Man, 66, dies in ATV crash in Lunenburg County

A 66-year-old East Clifford man is dead after an ATV crash in Lunenburg County on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on East Clifford Road in East Clifford at 8:19 a.m. Saturday. They found a side-by-side ATV upright near the roadway with extensive damage.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Clifford Road is closed in both directions while police investigate.

The road is expected to remain closed until late Saturday afternoon. There is a diversion point at Upper Branch Road.

