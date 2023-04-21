Lunenburg County anti-racism, anti-discrimination committee moving ahead

Five Lunenburg County municipalities have agreed to move ahead on a new regional anti-racism and anti-discrimination committee.

The Municipality of Chester completed the group on Thursday.

The towns of Bridgewater, Mahone Bay and Lunenburg along with the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg are the other participants.

An associated equity, diversity and inclusion co-ordinator position for the municipalities has also been approved.

The committee will "work to identify and address systemic racism and inequity in government policy, legislation, programs and services" and advise the county's elected governments, according to the committee's terms of reference .

The body will have 13 voting members — one councillor from each of the five municipalities, six community representatives and two positions designated for representation from the Acadia and Sipekne'katik First Nations.

Meanwhile, the regional co-ordinator is a full-time, paid staff member who will support the committee's work.

Francis Kangata is the deputy mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay. (Town of Mahone Bay)

Francis Kangata, deputy mayor of Mahone Bay, said anti-racism work is important for the region because there is not as much diversity as there could be.

"Individuals of colour have been targeted with racial slurs," he said. "And [there have been] some Facebook posts here and there that have not been very welcoming and not been very appreciative of people of colour."

Kangata added that systems and institutions do not create an equitable playing field.

"When you look at our systems, we look at [the] education system, we look at the health-care system, we look at government offices, we don't see people of colour," he said. "So it's important that at [the] local level, there are things … being done to address that."

Working together

Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell said the municipalities had previously been working separately on anti-racism and anti-discrimination initiatives.

"It became quite clear, of course, that discrimination and racism don't stop at certain county lines, so it made sense to work together," he said.

Mitchell added that there is a clear need for the regional co-ordinator.

"It is far too much to ask citizen volunteers, many of whom are dealing with their own personal struggles with discrimination and racism towards them, to also carry that and help address it for the general community," he said.

On the anti-discrimination side, Steve Ellis, chair of Lunenburg County Pride, said work is needed because there is still "a lot of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia" in the area.

David Mitchell is the mayor of the Town of Bridgewater. (Robert Short/CBC)

Although he is "heartened that we are able to move in this direction," Kangata has concerns about the "equity, diversity and inclusion" title of the co-ordinator and the mandate of the committee.

"There's still concerns around the diversity and inclusion elements and anti-discrimination elements taking over the role, and then us not focusing on anti-racism," Kangata said.

Tara Maguire, chief administrative officer of Chester, said the municipalities will need to have a formal agreement that will outline how the committee and co-ordinator positions will operate.

Mitchell said the goal is to start filling the positions by the fall.

