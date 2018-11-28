Why one researcher says it's time to hear from perpetrators of sexual violence

A professor at the University of New Brunswick says changing the way we study sexual violence could help prevent it.

Lucia O'Sullivan is weeks away from launching an online survey that looks at the experiences of men who perpetrate sexual assaults.

"I think the problem has really been that we haven't gone directly to the source," said O'Sullivan.

According to the federal Department of Justice, the rate of self-reported sexual assaults changed very little between 1999 and 2014, although Statistics Canada noticed a spike in police-reported sexual assaults in 2017 after the #MeToo movement.

O'Sullivan, a psychology professor at UNB, spoke with CBC Information Morning host Portia Clark about what she hopes to get out of hearing from perpetrators, and why she believes it will have an impact on crime rates.

Their conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

To what extent have sexual assault researchers tended to focus on the experience of perpetrators over victims?

The vast majority of research has been on victims. We know quite a lot about prevalence, risk factors, consequences, the impact, but rarely have we studied perpetrators themselves.

Why has there been such a disparity?

The most obvious answer from my perspective is that sexual assault, of course, is a crime so people are not going to freely admit to engaging in it. And the studies that give us some insight into perpetrators tend to be of those who have been already convicted or university samples who tend to admit to … more verbal coercion or less extreme forms of violence. So we haven't been getting the insights that we need to really make a difference to crime rates.

So if we're not getting the full picture on motives and methods and maybe even the amount of it that's happening, what is at stake if that's not part of what we know?

Surprisingly, little change has been seen in rates from when we first started studying sexual violence in earnest in the 1980s and early 1990s, and this is despite years of intervention, prevention programs, you know, heightened public and professional awareness.

So I think the problem has really been that we haven't gone directly to the source ... this puts the burden of responsibility on victims to avoid being targets of sexual assault, rather than the perpetrators who should just stop engaging in this crime. And we need to figure out more about it in order to find a way to prevent that.

As you say, they're not likely to just step up and volunteer this information, though you're planning to do a survey of men who knowingly, deliberately commit sexual assault. What would their incentive be to tell you about their activities?

We've been somewhat surprised by the success that a couple people have had already with getting primarily men to report their strategies, their justifications, how they plan or identify, using anonymous online surveys. In fact, it is becoming such a great method of reaching hard-to-reach populations that there's even been research on other types of crimes, such as pedophilia,​ which of course very few people are going to willingly admit to.

And so, we know that if we design … a strong survey that really does ensure anonymity but builds in validity checks, ensures that the men are screened in properly, we do a wide range of sampling across the country, that we will get a sample that's willing to report their strategies.

But what would be their motivation for doing that?

We do know from other online materials that there's some pride for some perpetrators in their ability to sort of successfully manipulate or successfully force, or to out-smart somebody into a situation where they have really zero choice. And there are even books devoted to this. There's a cluster of predatory perpetrators who have something to say and aren't all that ashamed of it. Now that's not to say that that would be every single one. It's certainly going to be a cohort who are never going to reveal.

But often these take place in mixed-group settings and are frequently involving peers in the planning or in the execution of it, and so it's not so secretive for a cluster of men who we're trying to reach.

Ultimately, knowing more about the motivation and how they're committing these crimes, what could that lead to in terms of prevention?

We're really hoping that going directly to the source will give us the material we need to really finally make a change on the rates that have just really stayed fairly stable for decades at this point, and we think that's going to be the critical information that will make the difference in terms of prevention.