Co-accused in Hubbards cocaine bust sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Quebec man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a plot to transport 250 kilograms of cocaine from the Caribbean to Nova Scotia by sailboat.

Luc Chevrefils, 60, was arrested in a hotel room in Dartmouth, N.S., after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted the stash of cocaine on Sept. 3, 2017, that was hidden aboard a sailboat docked at a Hubbards, N.S., marina.

The drugs were tested and found to have a relatively high purity of 67-84 per cent, with an estimated worth of $20 million. It was believed the cocaine was destined for Montreal.

The 9.7-metre sailboat Quesera, skippered by Jacques John Grenier, arrived in Nova Scotia from the Caribbean island of Saint Martin. Grenier sailed the vessel solo. He had moved to Nova Scotia in 2015 and was unemployed.

The 69-year-old man was expecting a payoff of more than $500,000 for his role in the drug smuggling. He pleaded guilty to possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine and importing cocaine and is serving a 13-year prison sentence.

Sentencing conditions

Chevrefils was found guilty of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after a trial in August 2018.

In addition to the prison sentence, he is prohibited from possessing weapons, firearms, ammunition and explosive materials for life. He must also provide a DNA sample and items found in his possession at the time of his arrest were forfeited.

