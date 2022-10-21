Lower Truro man charged with sexual assault

A 55-year-old man from Lower Truro, N.S., has been charged with sexual assault and breach of conditions related to investigations in Colchester County.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said they received a report of a sexual assault on July 25 at a motel in Lower Truro and determined a 55-year-old man had sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

On Oct. 20, police arrested the man at a motel in Lower Truro that was related to a different investigation. The investigation was related to a breach of conditions involving the use of the internet by the man.

Officers seized computers, tablets, phones and other electronic devices, as well as documents.

The man was previously convicted for sexual interference and making and distributing child pornography in June 2021. As part of the sentencing, he was placed on a lifetime prohibition order, which banned him from accessing the internet. He was released from custody in April 2022 after he completed his sentence.

The man was charged with sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration, failure to comply with a probation order and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

A court date for the man is set for Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Truro provincial court.

