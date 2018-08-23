Skip to Main Content
Halifax-area woman finds intruder near sleeping child's bedroom

Man, 30, entered house through child's bedroom window, RCMP say

CBC News

A 30-year-old Beaver Bank, N.S., man is facing a number of criminal charges after police say a woman woke up late Sunday night to find an intruder standing near her sleeping child's bedroom.

Officers were called to a residence in nearby Lower Sackville at about 11:15 p.m. by a woman who reported that a man had entered the house through her child's bedroom window, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The child was sleeping at the time. The woman said she heard a noise and found a male acquaintance standing in the hallway.

Man tracked to nearby house

The woman told the man to leave and he did. No one was hurt in the incident, RCMP said.

Officers tracked down the suspect at a nearby residence where they allegedly discovered break-in tools.

The man is charged with break and enter, mischief, possession of break-in tools and breach of recognizance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

