Lower Sackville water main break under repair
Water customers in the Fall River, Miller Lake and Windsor Junction areas will be without service and there is no estimated service restoration time, Halifax Water stated in a news release on Wednesday night.
Halifax Water is working to repair a water main break in Lower Sackville that's affecting customers in the Fall River, Miller Lake and Windsor Junction areas.
Crews are on site Wednesday evening repairing the water main adjacent to 178 Cobequid Road, which is near the Cobequid Community Health Centre. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction and roads are icy around the work area.
It's unclear how long water customers in the affected communities will be without service. There is no restoration time as of 8 p.m. AT Wednesday.
Halifax Water is encouraging drivers to take an alternate route while work is being done to repair the water main.
