Lower Sackville taxi driver charged with stealing $20K from client

A Lower Sackville taxi driver is facing charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars from a client's bank account.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they first received a report about the situation on Nov. 23 in Mount Uniacke.

They were told the accused, who was driving a taxi in the East Hants area, stole his client's bank card and gained access to the PIN. They say the accused used that information to steal more than $20,000 from the victim over a period of time.

On Wednesday, police charged Rodney Bryan McCarthy, 57, with theft over $5,000 and uttering threats toward the victim.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, RCMP spokesperson, said Thursday that the driver forged a connection with the client through frequent trips.

People warned to guard their bank information

He said the situation is a reminder for people to protect their PIN and to keep an arms-length business relationship with all cab drivers.

"It's an unfortunate situation for sure, as we are human and we do sometimes let our guard down with familiarity," Joyce said.

"In this case it was damaging to the victim."

McCarthy was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Jan. 18, 2021.

Police look for more victims

Joyce said this is the first time he has seen this exact situation in the province, but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened.

Police did not release any more information about the driver's cab company, or details about his appearance. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who thinks they may also be a victim, or knows someone who could be one, is encouraged to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

