Man punches own car in Lower Sackville road rage incident

Halifax RCMP are looking for a man driving an older grey Honda who might have a sore hand today after a road rage incident Wednesday night in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The driver punched his own car and a sidewalk curb.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a woman driving with a child on Glendale Drive stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross in a crosswalk at the intersection of Pinehill Drive.

A man in a vehicle behind her swerved into another lane, honked his horn and yelled at her, police said in a news release.

The woman continued driving after the pedestrian crossed and eventually pulled into a driveway on Nordic Crescent.

Enraged driver followed woman

Police said the man followed the woman and got out of the vehicle.

He yelled at her and punched his own vehicle on the hood and roof, causing dents. The man then punched in the air toward the woman and punched the curb as well, possibly hurting his hand.



Halifax District RCMP want to speak to the man involved in this incident. He is described as white, approximately 35 years old with brown hair.

His vehicle has a black bug-deflector on the hood.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

MORE TOP STORIES: