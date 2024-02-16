Residents, parents speak out against new temporary shelters in Lower Sackville

Residents and parents spoke loud and clear during a meeting Thursday about new temporary shelters opening in Lower Sackville, arguing a location near a school and recreation area doesn't make sense.

More than 170 people packed the Kinsmen Community Centre. Others were turned away due to capacity limits.

"What about the safety of our children?" called one woman to loud applause.

The Beacon House Shelter on Metropolitan Avenue hosted the meeting about their expansion. It runs a 24-bed homeless shelter in the former Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church that's open 24/7, and has eight individual micro-shelters on its property.

The meeting was about the 19 new temporary Pallet shelters going into the site, which are heated and can house one person each. The structures are up and people will be moved in over the coming weeks.

"I feel like it was just shoved down people's throat," resident Cathy Arnburg said after the meeting. "I mean, that's why everyone was outraged tonight … you didn't know about it."

But she said the most pressing concern, which dozens of speakers echoed during the meeting, was the site is across the street from Leslie Thomas Junior High, a skate park and Metropolitan sports field.

About 170 people gathered for the meeting. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

"It's safety for the young kids … and our seniors. I'm 57. And … I'm nervous walking the path by myself now once spring hits," Arnburg said.

The meeting was tense and emotional. Some parents yelled that they would hold Beacon House accountable if their children were hurt picking up a needle, or assaulted by a shelter client.

People shared stories of thefts connected to current shelter clients, having someone bang on their car hood and swear at them as they drove by, being harassed walking by the site, or one incident where a man carrying a vodka bottle approached a group of parents and children playing on the field.

The province announced the Pallet shelters would be going into the Beacon House location last month, which is the first site to see them installed. About 100 will be spread around various sites in the Halifax area, including possibly Dartmouth's Shannon Park, according to municipal staff.

There have been 19 Pallet shelters built at Beacon House. (Jim Meyers/VerizonPhoto)

Many people said they think the decision happened without proper public consultation.

Area MLA Steve Craig attended the meeting and spoke at various points, saying he was listening and would take everything back to Premier Tim Houston.

"This has to be done better," Craig said.

Resident Andrew Clarke was one of the only people to speak in support of Beacon House and the Pallet expansion. His child also attends school in the area.

Clarke said he believes the shelter representatives addressed concerns clearly. Staff spoke about their regular meetings with RCMP, and how the people being admitted to the shelter have the least severe mental health or substance use issues.

"The people who are the most at risk here are the vulnerable, unhoused people and that … is what is important to me," Clarke said.

Further meeting planned

The Beacon House shelter has housing support workers, social workers and a mental health professional that supports clients. There is overnight security, but residents called for that to expand during the day and have increased RCMP presence.

Jim Gunn, Beacon House board member, led the meeting. He said their group worked with the Department of Community Services to bring in the Pallet shelters because they thought they had local support — and there has been a growing need to help people who are homeless in the area.

"We were not hearing this level of concern," Gunn said after the meeting. "We really were not. But we heard it tonight, for sure."

He said Beacon House will work with the junior high and community to ensure public safety and another public meeting will be held.

MORE TOP STORIES