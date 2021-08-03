Lower Sackville man, 70, dies in motorcycle crash

A Lower Sackville, N.S., man has died after a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Halifax RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon, according to a release.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene. Officials believe the motorcycle had been travelling east on Highway 103 when it suddenly left the roadway.

The motorcycle driver, a 70-year-old man from Lower Sackville, suffered life-threatening injuries and a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched. The man died at the scene before he could be taken to hospital.

The motorcycle passenger, a 51-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A collision reconstructionist visited the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES