$49K of cigarettes stolen from Lower Sackville business
After breaking into the business, the suspects used garbage cans to load up the cigarettes
RCMP say about 350 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a Lower Sackville, N.S., business early Friday morning.
Police say they responded to an alarm going off at a business in the 0-100 block of Cobequid Road at around 1:30 a.m.
Security footage shows a large vehicle, which might be a truck, pulling up to the front door. The vehicle is described as having large headlights and a large grille, which is surrounded by a chrome border.
A suspect got out of the vehicle and began hitting and prying at the front door until it opened, and then a second suspect entered the store.
Using garbage cans, the suspects filled them with the cigarettes, which are estimated to have a value of about $49,000.
The first suspect is described as being dressed completely in black, including a mask, gloves and a hoodie, while police say the second suspect appeared to be wearing black shoes, blue jeans, black gloves, a black mask, a grey tuque and a black jacket that appeared to have white rings around the cuffs.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online or using the P3 Tips app.