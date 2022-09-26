N.S. man with dementia likely swept out to sea during Fiona, say RCMP

RCMP say a search for a missing man in Lower Prospect, N.S., has been suspended after officials believe he was swept out to sea during post-tropical storm Fiona.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said Larry Smith, 81, who had dementia, was reported missing on Saturday at 3 p.m.

"He had last been spoken to Friday afternoon and [then] I believe it was family who went to check on him on Saturday, that was when they found him missing and reported it to us," Marshall said.

A helicopter from the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry searched by air while the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre searched the sea around Hennesseys Island, where the man lived. Ground Search and Rescue teams also went out in boats with sonar equipment to hunt for Smith, and crews scoured the island.

"They had searched every square inch of the island and the shoreline and they hadn't found him," Marshall said.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said search conditions on the water on Sunday were ideal, with sunny skies and low winds.

MISSING MAN: Larry Smith, 81 years old, small stature, slim build, messy grey hair. Last spoken to Sep. 23, reported missing Sep. 24, in Lower Prospect. Call 902-490-5020 or, to remain anonymous, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

The search was called off Sunday at 5 p.m.

While the search is no longer taking place, people are asked to call the RCMP if they see Smith or have any information about him.

